Xbox en PC Game Pass: alle games die momenteel beschikbaar zijn (september 2022)

Xbox Game Pass en PC Game Pass zijn twee diensten van Microsoft waarmee je voor een maandelijks bedrag een groot aantal games kan spelen. Beide diensten bieden gamers toegang tot een roterende catalogus van games van verschillende uitgevers, waaronder EA Play. Xbox Game Pass is beschikbaar voor Xbox Series X|S- en Xbox One-consoles, evenals op Android-, iOS- en iPadOS-apparaten via Xbox Cloud Gaming, terwijl PC Game Pass te gebruiken is op pc’s met Windows 11 en Windows 10 met ondersteuning voor Xbox Cloud Gaming. Daarnaast heb je met een Game Pass Ultimate-abonnement niet langer een Xbox Live Gold-abonnement nodig om multiplayergames te spelen.
Onder het aanbod van games vinden we ook alle titels van studio’s die in handen zijn van Microsoft en deze zijn vanaf dag 1 speelbaar via Game Pass. Op deze pagina publiceren we iedere maand het volledige met alle nieuwe games die naar de dienst komen en titels waar Microsoft afscheid van gaat nemen. Er zijn in totaal drie abonnementen beschikbaar:
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate voor €12,99 per maand (bevat PC Game Pass, Xbox Gold en EA Play)
- Xbox Game Pass voor €9,99 per maand
- PC Game Pass voor €9,99 per maand (bevat EA Play)
Xbox en PC Game Pass
Nieuw op Xbox/PC Game Pass in september 2022
- GRID Legends (vanaf 1 september 2022 via EA Play)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (vanaf 6 september 2022 op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Opus Magnum (vanaf 6 september 2022 op Windows)
- Train Sim World 3 (vanaf 6 september 2022 op Xbox en Windows)
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (vanaf 13 september 2022 op Windows)
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (vanaf 13 september 2022 op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- You Suck at Parking (vanaf 14 september 2022 op Xbox en Windows en xCloud)
- Despot’s Game (vanaf 15 september 2022 op Xbox en Windows)
- Metal: Hellsinger (vanaf 15 september 2022 op Xbox Series X|S en Windows)
Uitbreidingen
- Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits (vanaf 8 september)
- Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt (vanaf 13 september 2022)
- Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack (vanaf 13 september 2022)
- Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle (vanaf 15 september 2022)
Deze Xbox/PC Game Pass-titels verdwijnen in september 2022
Op 15 september zullen de volgende games niet langer beschikbaar zijn via Xbox Game Pass:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Aragami 2 (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Craftopia (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox en Windows)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- I Am Fish (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Mighty Goose (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- SkateBird (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- The Artful Escape (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
Xbox Game Pass-titels eind 2022
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (vanaf 18 oktober 2022 op Xbox en Windows)
- Scorn (vanaf 21 oktober 2022 op Xbox en Windows)
- Persona 5 Royale (vanaf 21 oktober op Xbox en Windows)
- Gunfire Reborn (vanaf oktober 2022 op Xbox en Windows)
- Humankind (vanaf 4 november 2022 op Xbox)
- Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary (vanaf 11 november op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Pentiment (vanaf 15 november op Xbox en Windows)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E (vanaf 22 november op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (vanaf 6 december 2022 op Xbox en Windows)
- High on Life (vanaf 13 december 2022 op Xbox en Windows)
Xbox Game Pass-titels in 2023
- Starfield (begin 2023 voor Xbox Series X|S, Windows en xCloud)
- Redfall (eerste helft 2023 voor Xbox Series X|S en Windows)
- Forza Motorsport (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- Lightyear Frontier (lente 2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (voorjaar 2023 voor Xbox)
- Valheim (lente 2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (12 juni voor Xbox en Windows)
- Minecraft Legends (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- Persona 3 Portable (2023 voor Xbox)
- Persona 4 Golden (2023 voor Xbox)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (2023 voor Xbox Series X|S en Windows)
- Ark II (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- Ravenlok (2023 voor Xbox Series en Windows)
- Cocoon (2023 voor Xbox)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)
Overzicht Xbox Game Pass-titels
De onderstaande Xbox-games zijn momenteel beschikbaar via Xbox Game Pass:
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Way Out
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Backbone
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege
- Black Desert
- BLACK
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Bugsnax
- Chorus
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- CrossfireX
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Dante’s Inferno
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Death’s Door
- DEEEER Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut Country
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
- Dreamscaper
- EA SPORTS FIFA 16
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17
- EA SPORTS Rory Mcllroy PGA TOUR
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- eFootball PES 2012 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout New Vegas
- Far: Changing Tides
- Far Cry 5
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
- Floppy Knights
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Full Throttle
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War Judgement
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded (Game Preview)
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Into the Pit
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refueled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lemnis Gate
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Narita Boy
- NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
- NBA LIVE 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Payback
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- NHL 21
- NHL 22
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- Nobody Saves the World
- No Many’s Sky
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step from Eden
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
- Quantum Break
- Race With Ryan
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Rare Replay
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Ring of Pain
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shredders
- Skate
- Skate 3
- SkateBIRD
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soulcalibur VI
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SSX
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Day: Year One
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stelleris: Console Edition
- Strangers Things 3; The Game
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko No Tatsujin: The DrumMaster
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Anacrusis
- The Artful Escape
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — Ep. 2, Give No Shelter
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — Ep. 3, What We Deserve
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 4
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
- Visage
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: TIP
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
Overzicht PC Game Pass-titels
De onderstaande Xbox-games zijn momenteel beschikbaar via PC Game Pass:
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Among Us
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- Arx Fatalis
- As Dusk Falls
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- BATTLETECH
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodroots
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Clustertruck
- Coffee Talk
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Cooking Simulator
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Death Stranding
- Death’s Door
- DEEEER Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition (PC)
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
- Dreamscaper
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- EA SPORTS FIFA 16
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Standard Edition
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Europa Universalis IV — Microsoft Store Edition
- Everspace 2
- Exapunks
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One
- Expeditions: Rome
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout: Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fae Tactics
- Far: Changing Tides
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
- Floppy Knights
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Galactic Civilizations
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator Windows 10
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Gris
- Grounded — Game Preview
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
- Her Story
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Inside
- Into the Pit
- Iron Harvest
- It Takes Two
- Jade Empire Special Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Knights and Bikes
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Last Call BBS
- Lemnis Gate
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Medieval Dynasty (Game Preview)
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions
- Minecraft Dungeons — Windows 10
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 20
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Narita Boy
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Payback — Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- Nobody Saves the World
- No Man’s Sky
- Norco
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Offworld Trading Company
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step from Eden
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Opus Magnum
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- Panzer Corps 2
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku Win10
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for the Neighborville Deluxe Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Pupperazzi
- Quake 4
- Race With Ryan
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Ring of Pain
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Road 96
- Roboquest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Shenzhen I/O
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity: Complete Edition
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Shredders
- SkateBIRD
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SPORE
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Superliminal
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko No Tatsujin: The DrumMaster
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Anacrusis
- The Ascent
- The Artful Escape
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Gunk
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbreaker
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall Deluxe Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors
- Visage
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- WORLD OF HORROR (Game Preview)
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Overzicht Game Pass-titels met cloudondersteuning
De onderstaande games zijn momenteel beschikbaar via xCloud op iOS, Android en pc (games met vinger-emoji kunnen met touchcontrols worden gespeeld en vereisen geen controller):
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue (👆)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Among Us (👆)
- Anvil (Game Preview) (👆)
- Aragami 2 (👆)
- Archvale (👆)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally (👆)
- As Dusk Falls (👆)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astria Ascending (👆)
- Astroneer
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie (👆)
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie (👆)
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip (👆)
- Besiege (👆)
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper (👆)
- Bloodroots (👆)
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal (👆)
- Broken Age (👆)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (👆)
- Bugsnax (👆)
- Chinatown Detective Agency (👆)
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition (👆)
- Citizen Sleeper (👆)
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk (👆)
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast (👆)
- Cooking Simulator
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (👆)
- Crown Trick (👆)
- Crusader Kings III
- Dandy Ace (👆)
- Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (👆)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (👆)
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells (👆)
- Dead Space
- Death’s Door (👆)
- DEEEER Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons (👆)
- DiRT 5 (👆)
- Disc Room (👆)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- Donut County (👆)
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Double Dragon Neon (👆)
- DJMax Respect V
- Dragon Age: Origins (👆)
- Dragon Age II (👆)
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition (👆)
- Dreamscaper (👆)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION
- Echo Generation (👆)
- Edge of Eternity (👆)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (👆)
- Embr
- Empire of Sin (👆)
- Escape Academy (👆)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One (👆)
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II (👆)
- Fable III (👆)
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fae Tactics (👆)
- Far: Changing Tides (👆)
- Far Cry 5
- Firewatch (👆)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Floppy Knights (👆)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (👆)
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (👆)
- For Honor
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition (👆)
- Fuzion Frenzy (👆)
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story (👆)
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition (👆)
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Gears Tactics (👆)
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir (👆)
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under (👆)
- Golf With Your Friends (👆)
- Gorogoa
- Grounded — Game Preview
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta
- Halo: Spartan Assault (👆)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition (👆)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition (👆)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (👆)
- Hitman Trilogy (👆)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- I Am Fish (👆)
- Inside
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Into the Pit
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled (👆)
- Joy Ride Turbo (👆)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kentucky Route Zero (👆)
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (👆)
- Kraken Academy!! (👆)
- Lake (👆)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (👆)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (👆)
- Little Witch in the Woods (👆)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River (👆)
- Lost in Random (👆)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (👆)
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (👆)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Mighty Goose (👆)
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons (👆)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22 (👆)
- Monster Sanctuary (👆)
- Monster Train (👆)
- Moonglow Bay (👆)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig (👆)
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Need for Speed: Heat (👆)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (👆)
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse (👆)
- New Super Lucky’s Tale (👆)
- Next Space Rebels
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (👆)
- Nobody Saves the World (👆)
- No Man’s Sky
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Octopath Traveler (👆)
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (👆)
- One Step from Eden (👆)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2 (👆)
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer (👆)
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (👆)
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (👆)
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Peggle 2 (👆)
- Phoenix Point (👆)
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (👆)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (👆)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Project Wingman
- Prey
- Psychonauts (👆)
- Psychonauts 2 (👆)
- Pupperazzi (👆)
- Race With Ryan (👆)
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore
- Ring of Pain (👆)
- Road 96
- Rubber Bandits (👆)
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
- Sable (👆)
- Scarlet Nexus (👆)
- Sea of Thieves (👆)
- Second Extinction
- Shredders
- Skate (👆)
- Skate 3
- SkateBIRD (👆)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire (👆)
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (👆)
- Spacelines from the Far Out (👆)
- Spelunky 2 (👆)
- Stardew Valley (👆)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (👆)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Superliminal (👆)
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- SnowRunner
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (👆)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (👆)
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 (👆)
- Telling Lies (👆)
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape (👆)
- The Ascent (👆)
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled (👆)
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (👆)
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy (👆)
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (👆)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City (👆)
- The Good Slice (👆)
- The Gunk
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (👆)
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian (👆)
- The Procession to Calvary (👆)
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 2
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) (👆)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season (👆)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (👆)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete Season (👆)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (👆)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper (👆)
- Trailmakers
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (👆)
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6 (👆)
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing (👆)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (👆)
- Two Point Campus (👆)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition (👆)
- Undertale
- Undungeon (👆)
- Unpacking (👆)
- Unravel Two
- Visage (👆)
- Viva Piñata (👆)
- Viva Piñata: TIP (👆)
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut (👆)
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) (👆)
- Wasteland Remastered (👆)
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2 (👆)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest (👆)
- Yakuza 0 (👆)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (👆)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (👆)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (👆)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (👆)
- Yakuza Kiwami (👆)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (👆)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (👆)
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls (👆)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (👆)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War