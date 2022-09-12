Xbox en PC Game Pass: alle games die momenteel beschikbaar zijn (september 2022)

Xbox Game Pass en PC Game Pass zijn twee diensten van Microsoft waarmee je voor een maandelijks bedrag een groot aantal games kan spelen. Beide diensten bieden gamers toegang tot een roterende catalogus van games van verschillende uitgevers, waaronder EA Play. Xbox Game Pass is beschikbaar voor Xbox Series X|S- en Xbox One-consoles, evenals op Android-, iOS- en iPadOS-apparaten via Xbox Cloud Gaming, terwijl PC Game Pass te gebruiken is op pc’s met Windows 11 en Windows 10 met ondersteuning voor Xbox Cloud Gaming. Daarnaast heb je met een Game Pass Ultimate-abonnement niet langer een Xbox Live Gold-abonnement nodig om multiplayergames te spelen.

Onder het aanbod van games vinden we ook alle titels van studio’s die in handen zijn van Microsoft en deze zijn vanaf dag 1 speelbaar via Game Pass. Op deze pagina publiceren we iedere maand het volledige met alle nieuwe games die naar de dienst komen en titels waar Microsoft afscheid van gaat nemen. Er zijn in totaal drie abonnementen beschikbaar:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate voor €12,99 per maand (bevat PC Game Pass, Xbox Gold en EA Play)

Xbox Game Pass voor €9,99 per maand

PC Game Pass voor €9,99 per maand (bevat EA Play)

Lees ook → Zo krijg je 36 maanden Xbox Game Pass Ultimate voor slechts 99 euro (september 2022)

Xbox en PC Game Pass

Nieuw op Xbox/PC Game Pass in september 2022

GRID Legends (vanaf 1 september 2022 via EA Play)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (vanaf 6 september 2022 op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Opus Magnum (vanaf 6 september 2022 op Windows)

Train Sim World 3 (vanaf 6 september 2022 op Xbox en Windows)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (vanaf 13 september 2022 op Windows)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (vanaf 13 september 2022 op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

You Suck at Parking (vanaf 14 september 2022 op Xbox en Windows en xCloud)

Despot’s Game (vanaf 15 september 2022 op Xbox en Windows)

Metal: Hellsinger (vanaf 15 september 2022 op Xbox Series X|S en Windows)

Uitbreidingen

Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits (vanaf 8 september)

Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt (vanaf 13 september 2022)

Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack (vanaf 13 september 2022)

Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle (vanaf 15 september 2022)

Deze Xbox/PC Game Pass-titels verdwijnen in september 2022

Op 15 september zullen de volgende games niet langer beschikbaar zijn via Xbox Game Pass:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Aragami 2 (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Craftopia (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox en Windows)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

I Am Fish (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Mighty Goose (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

SkateBird (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

The Artful Escape (Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Xbox Game Pass-titels eind 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem (vanaf 18 oktober 2022 op Xbox en Windows)

Scorn (vanaf 21 oktober 2022 op Xbox en Windows)

Persona 5 Royale (vanaf 21 oktober op Xbox en Windows)

Gunfire Reborn (vanaf oktober 2022 op Xbox en Windows)

Humankind (vanaf 4 november 2022 op Xbox)

Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary (vanaf 11 november op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Pentiment (vanaf 15 november op Xbox en Windows)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (vanaf 22 november op Xbox, Windows en xCloud)

Hello Neighbor 2 (vanaf 6 december 2022 op Xbox en Windows)

High on Life (vanaf 13 december 2022 op Xbox en Windows)

Xbox Game Pass-titels in 2023

Starfield (begin 2023 voor Xbox Series X|S, Windows en xCloud)

Redfall (eerste helft 2023 voor Xbox Series X|S en Windows)

Forza Motorsport (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Lightyear Frontier (lente 2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (voorjaar 2023 voor Xbox)

Valheim (lente 2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (12 juni voor Xbox en Windows)

Minecraft Legends (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Persona 3 Portable (2023 voor Xbox)

Persona 4 Golden (2023 voor Xbox)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (2023 voor Xbox Series X|S en Windows)

Ark II (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Ereban: Shadow Legacy (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Ravenlok (2023 voor Xbox Series en Windows)

Cocoon (2023 voor Xbox)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (2023 voor Xbox en Windows)

Overzicht Xbox Game Pass-titels

De onderstaande Xbox-games zijn momenteel beschikbaar via Xbox Game Pass:

Overzicht PC Game Pass-titels

De onderstaande Xbox-games zijn momenteel beschikbaar via PC Game Pass:

Overzicht Game Pass-titels met cloudondersteuning

De onderstaande games zijn momenteel beschikbaar via xCloud op iOS, Android en pc (games met vinger-emoji kunnen met touchcontrols worden gespeeld en vereisen geen controller):