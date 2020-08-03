Wat is er nieuw op Disney+ in augustus 2020?

Disney+ heeft een aantal langverwachte titels onthuld die in augustus naar de streamingdienst komen. Het nieuwe aanbod bestaat uit enkele populaire films uit het Marvel Cinematic Universe en de X-Men-franchise, exclusieve Disney-premières en meer films en tv-shows uit het archief van Disney, waaronder The Greatest Showman met Hugh Jackman en Zac Effron.

Marvel-fans kunnen in augustus uitkijken naar Ant-Man & The Wasp, de originele X-Men met Jackman als Wolverine en de in 2015 uitgebrachte reboot van de Fantastic Four. Er komen deze maand ook verschillende nieuwe tv-series en documentaires aan, waaronder Hidden Kingdoms of China en India’s Wild Leopards, twee documentaires van National Geographic.

Disney+ in augustus

7 augustus

Films

Howard (première)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

X-Men (2000)

TV

Disney Family Sundays 140 – Goofy: Pencil Cup

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Muppets Now – Fever Pitch

One Day At Disney, episode 136 – Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director

Pixar In Real Life, episode 110 – WALL·E

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories

14 augustus

Films

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Magic Camp (premiere)

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Zombies 2 (2020)

The One and Only Ivan (premiere)

TV

Alaska Animal Rescue, season one

India’s Wild Leopards, special

Jungle Animal Rescue, season one

Nature Boom Time, season one

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge, season one

Scuba Sam’s World, season one

Spaced Out, season one

O.T.S., season one

O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S., season one

Wild Cats of India, season one

Muppets Now, episode 103 – Getting Testy

One Day at Disney, episode 137 – Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer

Weird But True! season premiere episode 301- Dinosaurs

21 augustus

Films

Back to the Titanic (2020)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

TV

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet, special

Muppets Now, episode 104 – Sleep Mode

One Day At Disney, episode 138 – Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services

Weird But True! episode 302 – National Parks

28 augustus

Films

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Fantastic Four (2015)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (premiere)

TV

Muppets Now, episode 105 – The I.T. Factor

One Day At Disney, episode 139 – Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director

Weird But True! episode 303 – Farming

