Wat is er nieuw op Disney+ in augustus 2020?

Disney+ heeft een aantal langverwachte titels onthuld die in augustus naar de streamingdienst komen. Het nieuwe aanbod bestaat uit enkele populaire films uit het Marvel Cinematic Universe en de X-Men-franchise, exclusieve Disney-premières en meer films en tv-shows uit het archief van Disney, waaronder The Greatest Showman met Hugh Jackman en Zac Effron.
Marvel-fans kunnen in augustus uitkijken naar Ant-Man & The Wasp, de originele X-Men met Jackman als Wolverine en de in 2015 uitgebrachte reboot van de Fantastic Four. Er komen deze maand ook verschillende nieuwe tv-series en documentaires aan, waaronder Hidden Kingdoms of China en India’s Wild Leopards, twee documentaires van National Geographic.
Disney+ in augustus
7 augustus
Films
- Howard (première)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)
- The Peanuts Movie (2015)
- X-Men (2000)
TV
- Disney Family Sundays 140 – Goofy: Pencil Cup
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Muppets Now – Fever Pitch
- One Day At Disney, episode 136 – Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director
- Pixar In Real Life, episode 110 – WALL·E
- Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
- UFO Europe: The Untold Stories
14 augustus
Films
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
- Magic Camp (premiere)
- The Greatest Showman (2017)
- Zombies 2 (2020)
- The One and Only Ivan (premiere)
TV
- Alaska Animal Rescue, season one
- India’s Wild Leopards, special
- Jungle Animal Rescue, season one
- Nature Boom Time, season one
- Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge, season one
- Scuba Sam’s World, season one
- Spaced Out, season one
- O.T.S., season one
- O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S., season one
- Wild Cats of India, season one
- Muppets Now, episode 103 – Getting Testy
- One Day at Disney, episode 137 – Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer
- Weird But True! season premiere episode 301- Dinosaurs
21 augustus
Films
- Back to the Titanic (2020)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
TV
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet, special
- Muppets Now, episode 104 – Sleep Mode
- One Day At Disney, episode 138 – Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services
- Weird But True! episode 302 – National Parks
28 augustus
Films
- Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
- Fantastic Four (2015)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (premiere)
TV
- Muppets Now, episode 105 – The I.T. Factor
- One Day At Disney, episode 139 – Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director
- Weird But True! episode 303 – Farming