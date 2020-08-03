Wat is er nieuw op Disney+ in augustus 2020?

Streamingdiensten
Niels Zomer Geen Reacties

Disney+ heeft een aantal langverwachte titels onthuld die in augustus naar de streamingdienst komen. Het nieuwe aanbod bestaat uit enkele populaire films uit het Marvel Cinematic Universe en de X-Men-franchise, exclusieve Disney-premières en meer films en tv-shows uit het archief van Disney, waaronder The Greatest Showman met Hugh Jackman en Zac Effron.

Marvel-fans kunnen in augustus uitkijken naar Ant-Man & The Wasp, de originele X-Men met Jackman als Wolverine en de in 2015 uitgebrachte reboot van de Fantastic Four. Er komen deze maand ook verschillende nieuwe tv-series en documentaires aan, waaronder Hidden Kingdoms of China en India’s Wild Leopards, twee documentaires van National Geographic.

Tip → Neem een jaarabonnement op Disney+ en krijg twee maanden gratis.

Disney+ in augustus

7 augustus

Films

  • Howard (première)
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)
  • The Peanuts Movie (2015)
  • X-Men (2000)

TV

  • Disney Family Sundays 140 – Goofy: Pencil Cup
  • Hidden Kingdoms of China
  • Muppets Now – Fever Pitch
  • One Day At Disney, episode 136 – Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director
  • Pixar In Real Life, episode 110 – WALL·E
  • Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
  • UFO Europe: The Untold Stories

14 augustus

Films

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
  • Magic Camp (premiere)
  • The Greatest Showman (2017)
  • Zombies 2 (2020)
  • The One and Only Ivan (premiere)

TV

  • Alaska Animal Rescue, season one
  • India’s Wild Leopards, special
  • Jungle Animal Rescue, season one
  • Nature Boom Time, season one
  • Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge, season one
  • Scuba Sam’s World, season one
  • Spaced Out, season one
  • O.T.S., season one
  • O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S., season one
  • Wild Cats of India, season one
  • Muppets Now, episode 103 – Getting Testy
  • One Day at Disney, episode 137 – Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer
  • Weird But True! season premiere episode 301- Dinosaurs

21 augustus

Films

  • Back to the Titanic (2020)
  • Beauty and the Beast (2017)

TV

  • Mars: One Day on the Red Planet, special
  • Muppets Now, episode 104 – Sleep Mode
  • One Day At Disney, episode 138 – Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services
  • Weird But True! episode 302 – National Parks

28 augustus

Films

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
  • Fantastic Four (2015)
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (premiere)

TV

  • Muppets Now, episode 105 – The I.T. Factor
  • One Day At Disney, episode 139 – Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director
  • Weird But True! episode 303 – Farming

Als Amazon-Partner verdient TechTastic aan het kwalificeren van aankopen.

Laat een reactie achter

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.Vereiste velden zijn gemarkeerd *

U mag deze HTML tags and attributen gebruiken: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Wachtwoord Vergeten

Registreren

Cookies

TechTastic maakt gebruik van cookies voor het delen van content op sociale media, het personaliseren van advertenties en het verzamelen van anoniem surfgedrag. Meer info.