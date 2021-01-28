Deze films en series komen eind februari naar Disney+ Star

Disney+ heeft op donderdag de lijst met films en series gepresenteerd die eind februari via het Star-kanaal zijn te bekijken. Het kanaal voor volwassenen wordt op 23 gelanceerd en gaat gepaard met een prijsverhoging van €6,99 naar €8,99 per maand, hoewel bestaande abonnees nog een half jaar het oude maandbedrag betalen.

Disney+ Star

Star bestaat uit content van Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Centurty Studios, 20th Television en meer. Naast de lijst met bekende films en shows, zal Star wat originele inhoud hebben (die beschikbaar is op Hulu en ABC in de Verenigde Staten): Love, Victor, Big Sky, Solar Opposites en Marvel-serie Helstrom. Verder komen Dopesick, een miniserie met Michael Keaton en Rosario Dawson, verschillende FX-series als The Old Man (met Jeff Bridges en John Lithgow), Kate McKinnon’s The Dropout en een nieuwe show van de Kardashian Jenners naar Disney+.

Tip → Neem een jaarabonnement op Disney+ en krijg twee maanden gratis.

Om ervoor te zorgen dat Disney + geschikt blijft voor kijkers van alle leeftijden en de ervaring die ouders verwachten, biedt het nieuwe ouderlijk toezicht dat op 23 februari wordt gelanceerd de mogelijkheid om limieten in te stellen voor de toegang tot content voor specifieke profielen. Dit gebeurt op basis van leeftijdsclassificaties van de content en de mogelijkheid om een pincode toe te voegen om profielen te vergrendelen met toegang tot inhoud voor volwassenen.

Hier is de volledige lijst met films en series die worden toegevoegd. Dit is de line-up voor het Verenigd Koninkrijk, waardoor er enkele kleine verschillen kunnen zijn:

Series

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War War I

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky

Black-Ish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey’s Anatomy

Helstrom

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea’s Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

OJ: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade?

9-1-1

Films