Xbox Game Pass in augustus: Humankind, Psychonauts 2, Twelve Minutes en meer

Microsoft heeft de volgende reeks titel aangekondigd die naar Xbox Game Pass (Ultimate) komen. Vanaf vandaag zijn Humankind (Windows 10), Need for Speed: Heat (xCloud), Star Wars: Battlefrond II (xCloud) en Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (xCloud) speelbaar via de dienst.

Op 19 augustus worden Recompile (Xbox, Windows 10 en xCloud), Train Sim World 2 (Xbox, Windows 10 en xCloud) en Twelve Minutes (Xbox, Windows 10 en xCloud) toegevoegd. Deze games worden gevolgd door Psychonauts 2 (Xbox, Windows 10, xCloud) op 25 augustus en Myst (Xbox, Windows 10 en xCloud) op 26 augustus.

Daarnaast heeft Microsoft touchbediening beschikbaar gemaakt voor 10 Xbox Cloud Gaming-titels. De nieuwste games die touch controls ondersteunen zijn Hades, Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, Going Under, Need for Speed: Heat, Peggle 2, Psychonauts, Wasteland 2, Wasteland 3 en Wasteland Remastered.

Net als in voorgaande maanden wordt er ook afscheid genomen van enkele games. Op 31 augustus verdwijnen Blair Witch (Xbox, Windows 10 en xCloud), Double Kick (Xbox, Windows 10 en xCloud), NBA 2K21 (Xbox en xCloud) en Stranger Things 3: The Game (Xbox, Windows 10 en xCloud).