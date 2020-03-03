PlayStation Plus in maart: Shadow of the Colossus en Sonic Forces voor PS4 zijn nu beschikbaar

Gaming
Niels Zomer Geen Reacties

PlayStation Plus-abonnees kunnen in maart aan de slag met twee nieuwe games: Shadow of the Colossus en Sonic Forces. Deze PlayStation 4-games zijn vanaf dinsdag 3 maart beschikbaar als onderdeel van het PlayStation Plus-programma.

Update → De games van maart zijn nu beschikbaar in de PlayStation Store.

De games van februari, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, The Sims 4 en Firewall Zero Hour, kunnen tot 3 maart worden gedownload via PS Plus.

Laat een reactie achter

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.Vereiste velden zijn gemarkeerd *

U mag deze HTML tags and attributen gebruiken: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Wachtwoord Vergeten

Registreren

Cookies

BrickTastic maakt gebruik van cookies voor het delen van content op sociale media, het personaliseren van advertenties en het verzamelen van anoniem surfgedrag. Meer info.