PlayStation Plus Extra- en Premium-games voor december 2023 aangekondigd

Gaming
Sony heeft bekendgemaakt welke titels in december 2023 beschikbaar worden gemaakt voor PlayStation Plus Extra- of Premium-abonnees. Deze games zijn niet beschikbaar voor PlayStation Plus Essential-gebruikers.

PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium (december 2023)

Vanaf 19 december zijn onder andere Grand Theft Auto 5, Moto GP23, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin en Metal: Hellsinger beschikbaar.

PlayStation Plus Premium geeft je ook toegang tot verschillende PS1-, PS2- en PSP-games om te downloaden, evenals PS3-games via cloudstreaming. De uitbreidingen van de Classics Catalogue bestaat uit Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Thrillville, Thrillville: Off the Rails en Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Hieronder vind je de volledige lijst met toevoegingen voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium:

PlayStation Plus-games (Extra en Premium)

  • Gigabash | PS4, PS5
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 | PS4, PS5
  • Grime | PS4, PS5
  • Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5
  • Mega Man 11 | PS4
  • Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5
  • Moonscars | PS4, PS5
  • Prodeus | PS4, PS5
  • Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5
  • Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5
  • Tinykin | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics

  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
  • Thrillville | PS4, PS5
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5

