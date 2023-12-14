PlayStation Plus Extra- en Premium-games voor december 2023 aangekondigd

Sony heeft bekendgemaakt welke titels in december 2023 beschikbaar worden gemaakt voor PlayStation Plus Extra- of Premium-abonnees. Deze games zijn niet beschikbaar voor PlayStation Plus Essential-gebruikers.
PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium (december 2023)
Vanaf 19 december zijn onder andere Grand Theft Auto 5, Moto GP23, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin en Metal: Hellsinger beschikbaar.
PlayStation Plus Premium geeft je ook toegang tot verschillende PS1-, PS2- en PSP-games om te downloaden, evenals PS3-games via cloudstreaming. De uitbreidingen van de Classics Catalogue bestaat uit Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Thrillville, Thrillville: Off the Rails en Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.
Hieronder vind je de volledige lijst met toevoegingen voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium:
PlayStation Plus-games (Extra en Premium)
- Gigabash | PS4, PS5
- Grand Theft Auto 5 | PS4, PS5
- Grime | PS4, PS5
- Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5
- Mega Man 11 | PS4
- Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5
- Moonscars | PS4, PS5
- Prodeus | PS4, PS5
- Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5
- Tinykin | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium Classics
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
- Thrillville | PS4, PS5
- Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5