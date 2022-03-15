F1 2021 komt binnenkort naar Xbox Game Pass

De bibliotheek van Xbox Game Pass wordt binnenkort weer uitgebreid. Volgens Dealabs-gebruiker Billbill-Kun, die al maandenlang betrouwbare informatie heeft geplaatst over nieuwe PlayStation Plus- en Game Pass-games, worden de volgende games spoedig toegevoegd:

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk – 17 maart (cloud, console en pc)

Shredders – 17 maart (cloud, pc, Xbox Series X|S)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – 22 maart (cloud, console en pc)

Tainted Grail: Conquest – 22 maart (console)

F1 2021 – 24 maart (console, EA Play)

Norco – 24 maart (pc)

Crusader Kings III – 29 maart (Xbox Series X|S)

Weird West – 31 maart (cloud, console en pc)

Update → Microsoft heef de titels bevestigd. We hebben het artikel geüpdatet met de juiste data.

Microsoft heeft de nieuwe games ook officieel gepresenteerd op zijn Xbox Wire-blog. Het is verder bekend geworden dat Zero Escape: The Nonary Games voor het eerst op een Xbox-console beschikbaar wordt gemaakt.

Lees ook → Zo krijg je 36 maanden Xbox Game Pass Ultimate voor slechts 99 euro (maart 2022)

Game Pass titels die eerder deze maand al uitkwamen waren onder andere Guardians of the Galaxy, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Kentucky Route Zero, Young Souls, Far: Changing Tides en Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII. Daarnaast werd Microsoft Flight Simulator beschikbaar gemaakt voor de streamingdienst Xbox Cloud Gaming.