PlayStation Plus in maart: Shadow of the Colossus en Sonic Forces voor PS4

PlayStation Plus-abonnees kunnen in maart aan de slag met twee nieuwe games: Shadow of the Colossus en Sonic Forces. Deze PlayStation 4-games zijn vanaf dinsdag 3 maart beschikbaar als onderdeel van het PlayStation Plus-programma.

De games van februari, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, The Sims 4 en Firewall Zero Hour, kunnen tot 3 maart worden gedownload via PS Plus.